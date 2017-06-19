Malayalam filmmakers have often come forward to make movies based on contemporary social issues in the country. Soon after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes in the country, megastar Mammootty and director Ranjith had announced their project Puthan Panam on the after-effects of the ban in the country. Now a Malayalam movie is being made on Kochi Metro, and most importantly on the real life hero E Sreedharan, the "metro man" behind Kerala's most prestigious project.

Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal plays the lead role by name PK Lathika in Arabikkadalinte Rani: The Metro Woman. The movie, set against the backdrop of Ernakulam and the metro project, narrates the story of Lathika who wants to meet "metro man" E Sreedharan, who is her role model in life.

"Presenting to you P.K.Lathika, her life in the backdrop of Ernakulam turning into the metro city and the extraordinary journey she undertakes to meet her role model E.Sreedharan:) Excited to work with M.Padmakumar and Suresh Babu in this interesting tale of a Thripunithurakari [sic]," Rima posted on her Facebook page.

Directed by M Padmakumar and scripted by Suresh Babu, Arabikkadalinte Rani started rolling on June 17, the historic day when the metro service in Kochi was opened to the public after a grand inauguration by Narendra Modi. The movie's team has been discussing the project for the past three months.

Who will play the role of E Sreedharan?

Rima, who herself is a fan of the "metro man", has hinted that the team would like to cast Sreedharan himself in the movie, but are yet to speak on the project with the renowned civil engineer. If that does not materialise, they are expected to rope in a big star to play the key character.

Here are the first-look posters of Arabikkadalinte Rani: The Metro Woman:



