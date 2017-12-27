Whether it was a blunder or an intentional act, no one knows but one thing is for sure — AR Rahman and Yuvraj Singh's wishes for the newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are hilarious.

While AR Rahman posted a picture with only him in focus and the couple blurred, Yuvraj Singh published a photo with Anushka Sharma but cropped/missed Virat Kohli. And the next minute, these two celebrities were trolled and the comments will leave you in splits.

Yuvraj captioned the image as: "Saadi rosie phabie officially now wishing you both a partnership of lifetime ‍❤️‍ @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli" [sic.]

Check out what fans said:

Saadi rosie phabie officially now ? wishing you both a partnership of lifetime ?‍❤️‍? @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ☝? pic.twitter.com/9rVZd99Fbi — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2017

Kohli se naraazgi h kya aajkal? — Vyapak Tiwari (@vyapakjb) December 27, 2017

Kha ho jnab @imVkohli ye kya h aapko #crop kar diya — §HÏV§Å (@SHIVRAJFAGODIYA) December 27, 2017

Bhai Virat ko Crop kr diye pic se

? — Salman Khan (@SalmanKhanll) December 27, 2017

AR Rahman's comment section was hilarious. Read what the fans said:

We all remember the famous Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively Twitter picture that went viral. Looks like these stars' social media wishes come under the same 'savage picture' category.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception was an out-and-out glamorous and starry night. Anil Kumble, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Katrina Kaif and many others were present.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma married in Italy on December 11. The wedding was attended by close family and friends as they wanted it to be a very private affair.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli said in a joint statement, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

The couple hosted a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gautam Gambhir among others.

The newlywed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on February 9.

Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for two months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.