AR Rahman has opted out of Chiranjeevi's forthcoming movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The two-time Oscar-winning musician has confirmed that he walked out of the project over dates issues.

"I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn't work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn't work in my favour as there's only a certain amount of work one can take up," AR Rahman told media in Hyderabad.

Rumours had earlier stated that AR Rahman turned down Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy offer over remuneration issues. Now, the sources close to the musician have told Firstpost that it was purely on dated-related issues.

AR Rahman's dates clashed with his other projects as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was delayed. Both the parties mutually decided not to collaborate as the movie could not take off on time. He is the second person to be out of the film after cinematographer Ravi Varman.

The musician will be working on a few projects and is in talks with AR Murugadoss for his next movie with Vijay.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on the freedom fighter of the same name. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara are part of the mega-budget project.

Rathnavelu has been signed to handle the cinematography of the film, which is directed by Surender Reddy. To be made with an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore, the multilingual flick is being bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan.