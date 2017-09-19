The rumours of AR Murugadoss' next movie after Spyder have been doing the rounds for over a year now. Finally, there is some clarity on it as the director divulged his future plans.

AR Murugadoss, in an interview, has said that he is collaborating with Vijay for the third time. The pre-production works of the untitled film, which is referred to as Vijay 62 at this stage, is underway. The director has clarified that it would not be a sequel to his blockbuster Thuppakki.

AR Murugadoss had directed Vijay in movies like Thuppakki and Kaththi. Both the films had struck gold at the box office. The director will start working on 'Vijay 62' after Dasara, with a new subject.

Many speculations were doing the rounds and it was said that the director was most likely to collaborate with Ajith for an untitled film. With his revelation, Murugadoss has put an end to all those rumours.

At present, Vijay is busy with his upcoming movie Mersal, which will hit the screens on September 27. The shooting of their upcoming flick might begin in December.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is getting ready for the release of his Spyder, a bilingual film simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu. The movie will be released on September 27.

Spyder is an investigation thriller in which Mahesh Babu plays the role of a spy. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the flick in which director-turned-actor SJ Surya will be seen as villain.