Aquaman is preparing to take the month of July by storm. DCEU fans are expecting the first glimpse into the movie at the San Diego Comic-Con taking place from July 20 to 23. But before that happens (hopefully it does), it looks like Amber Heard has set the ball rolling by teasing fans with a BTS picture.

The cast and crew of Jason Momoa's Aquaman are occupied with wrapping the filming schedule of the movie in Australia. While a few sources have been sharing interesting spoiler worthy pictures from the filming location, Aquaman's Mera actress has taken to Twitter to share a glimpse of the movie.

The new picture posted shows Momoa, director James Wan and Heard. But the actors are not seen in their outfits. Instead, the three posed for the camera in a casual set up, revealing no spoiler, equipment or set photos.

Tagging Momoa and Wan, Heard informed fans that the picture was taken during a "water break." Sitting in a rustic blue car, the three were seen for the first time in the same frame ever since the shooting kicked off.

With filming locations like Newfoundland, Sicily, and even Tunisia, it is difficult to pin down where exactly the picture was taken. But a flag hints that the picture was taken either in Spain or Sicily.

The cast opted a casual look, with Heard letting her long "Mera" hair down her shoulder sporting a pair of white trousers and t-shirt whereas Momoa covered his tattoos under rugged colour brown shirt with cream coloured pants. Wan sported a pair of sunglasses, while he flaunted his ripped jeans and full-sleeve cream coloured t-shirt.

While the exact storyline is still under the wraps, it has been confirmed that Aquaman is set after the events of Justice League. However, with spoiler photos featuring a junior Aquaman on Amnesty Bay surfaced online a few weeks ago, fans could expect a series of flashbacks.

Aquaman is scheduled to release during the holidays next year, December 21. However, the Atlantean king and his love interest will tease the solo Aquaman movie in Justice League.

