DC movie synopses are the best kept secrets. But it looks like the secret is out in the open. A fresh version of Aquaman's movie synopsis has surfaced on the internet. And it gives a clear insight into the superhero movie.

According to a website called Acting Auditions, the new rumoured synopsis constitutes just two lines. The synopsis shared by the website is accompanied by a casting call announcement.

The synopsis reads:

Aquaman will center on Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who is caught between land dwellers that are always polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface.

Apart from the above mentioned synopsis, the website also adds a section called story where they write:

Aquaman is the King of the Seven Seas. This reluctant ruler of Atlantis, caught between a surface world constantly ravaging the sea and Atlanteans looking to lash out in revolt, is committed to protecting the entire globe.

The above synopsis could be authentic as the synopsis is accompanied with contact details of the casting house. However, this is not the first version of the synopsis that appeared online. Screen Rant reports that they have another version of the synopsis that is similar to the above two mentioned. They highlight the plot:

Aquaman (Momoa) is the King of the Seven Seas. Leader of Atlantis, he is caught between the surface world constantly ravaging the seas and Atlanteans looking to lash out in revolt. Aquaman is committed to protecting the entire world. This film is part of WB's shared DC cinematic universe.

Keeping aside a few different words, the three synopses share the same context. So should fans consider the first one as the official one? It is important to note that there has been no official announcement from DC. But given the source of the information, one cannot rule out the possibility that the first or the second could be an official in-house synopsis.

It was previously speculated that Nicole Kidman could feature in the movie. But the casting website has now confirmed that she will play the role of Atlanna in the Jason Momoa movie. Other confirmed cast include Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Aquaman begins filming in May 2017, in Queensland, Australia. The film will be directed by Conjuring 2 director, James Wan. Aquaman is set to release on October 5, 2018. But before the Aquaman's solo movie, Momoa will be seen as Aquaman in Justice League scheduled for release on November 17, this year.