DCEU has only one movie releasing next year – Aquaman. The underwater superhero, who was first seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will make a splashing entry with Justice League. Following which, Aquaman will hit big screens in his standalone movie.

Aquaman is currently in the production stage. The cast and crew are filming the DCEU movie in Australia since this summer. While the plot has been kept under safe guards, the director recently opened about the film and teased a few spoilers from the Jason Momoa movie.

While promoting Annabelle: Creation, director James Wan decided to share a glimpse into the DCEU project. Wan shared that the movie will be shot as practically as possible despite the difficulties faced shooting under water. The director wants authenticity to the project.

"It's a very technically challenging shoot to be on. Working with water, and even the dry-for-wet sequences are very complex. Our equivalent of two people sitting around chatting in the underwater world is super complicated. You have to think about CG with the hair, and how their clothing moves, how are they floating, what kind of rig we put them on and all that stuff," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the underwater scenes could be shot on land and then changed with the help of VFX, the director wants to give the movie a genuine feel.

The director also felt that Zack Snyder must be given his due for finding the right Aquaman in Momoa. Wan feels the Hawaiian Game of Thrones actor is perfect for the role as people will have a tough time making fun of the actor.

"Momoa is not a guy that you would go up to and make fun of. I really think you immediately remove any of the stigma of the character from the cartoons that we are familiar with. Having said that, I'm not completely unaware of the stigma. If anything, I embrace it and being able to laugh at yourself and have fun at yourself is important and that's something I am aware of as I make Aquaman right now," he told The Wrap.

Wan gave the interviews when he was taking a break from the filming of Aquaman to promote Annabelle: Creation.

The director is now returning to Gold Coast's iconic holiday spot, where the Arthur Light House is being built, to kick off some Aquaman's storyline's establishing scenes. The director shared the picture on his Instagram:

View from the office today. A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:36am PDT

Finally filming at the lighthouse set. Beautiful location. Saw whales ? breaching in the distance. Magical. #amnestybay #hastingspoint A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

The film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.