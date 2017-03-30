Many filmmakers use CinemaCon platform to promote their upcoming films. While Wonder Woman makers released a new clip of DC/WB solo movie, Justice League's new footage also hit the CinemaCon. Aquaman makers didn't hold back either.

Though the shooting is yet to begin, James Wan and Jason Momoa unveiled the concept art of the movie at the CinemCon.

In the film, the Conjuring director has envisaged an outer space battle with odd looking ships. "It's not until the ships get so close you realize that's not a spaceship. That's a human riding a shark!"

Fans can expect a number of fight sequences featuring Aquaman on land and underwater. The concept art also introduced Black Manta, reports Variety. Other images show Aquaman tied under water as though he's on trial. "You get to see a whole different world you've never seen before," said Wan. "Jason Momoa is larger than life and he is the perfect embodiment."

The film's shooting will be in Australia and the crew has already started training for the movie. Aquaman cast includes Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman's love interest; Willem Dafoe playing Aquaman's advisor, scientist Dr Vulko, and Patrick Wilson donning the role of Orm, a villain who is also Aquaman's half-brother.

The DC/Warner Bros film will hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. Momoa and Heard will appear as Aquaman and Mera in Justice League, releasing this November.