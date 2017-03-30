Aquaman Jason Momoa has been a lot in limelight, courtesy his awesome avatar as the Aqua god in the Justice League trailer, and at the ongoing cinemacon. But the hot actor has fans drooling over his amazingly fit body as he strips down to show off his tattoos at a number of occasions.

The actor has gone under the needle many times, and has a collection of eccentric tattoos drawn on his body. But there is one particular tattoo that has always drawn attention in several scenes – the black and white triangles on his left arm. Just like his numerous followers, we too got curious to understand what it actually means.

After a little digging, we found that the actor revealed the meaning of the tattoo back in 2013 to Fresh TV. It was when the hot Momoa was Khal Drago on Game of Thrones. The pattern is simple but it means more than mere design. The actor revealed that his tattoo is his Hawaiian family's crest, which is a nod to their guardian – the shark.

It's a dream come true for me to connect with these two. Excited for the future. #tzaaaaat ALOHA j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 17, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

"It's supposed to take the darkness out of your heart and bring in the light, but we're still working on that," the actor revealed. The tattoo is meant to offer protection whenever he enters the ocean. It will help sharks recognise him as one of their own. Now, isn't that an obvious sign that he was meant to be the Aqua God?

Working my ass of with @wfmft crushing it on Saturday. Your an amazing artist teacher and dear friend. It's been along fucking road I can see the end Thanks for pushing me ALOHA A C. Mahalo @fatherdamian for putting humpty back together again ????? A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 1, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

The information has enhanced our complete watching experience! While we wait to watch Momoa's Aquaman in action in Justice League and the solo movie, here's a look at all his tattoos. These could give you an idea for your next tattoo!

Tattooed his kids' signatures on his chest:

@bullchinashope1 might need to rename the bull to. MOMOA in a chinashop Whisky starts flowing. The Clothes come off ALOHA kanaka A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 1, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

"Diablo" on his right middle finger in memory of a friend who passed away:

Ive watched it three times and I still can't get over GOT last night. Fucking amazing job David and dan. Fabian congrats brother. Aloha j. A little depressed cause we only have one more episode #GOTjunkie A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 20, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

The tattoo roughly translates to "be always drunk."

Jamie sives and I Reunited. Jory took the knife to the eye. My wife put a pillow over my head. Thanks George. Hahahahah We got these tats in Angel while shooting GOT. With my @zozobear121 Miss u baby aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Apr 8, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

Pride of Gypsies tattooed on his right arm, which is also his Instagram handle: