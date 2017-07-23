Warner Bros finally gave DCEU fans the biggest weekend gift – the Justice League trailer. But attendees were treated to a special something. Comic-Con guests were given an exclusive sneak peek into Aquaman and we are jealous!

While the clip did not release online, a sneak peek into Hall H, where all the Warner Bros action was taking place at San Diego Comic-Con was unfolding, was shared by WB on Twitter and fans across the world got a glimpse at the final splash from the teaser which was followed by the Aquaman logo.

Also Read: From Justice League to Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok, here are 10 trailers released this week [VIDEOS]

But what was more enchanting than the clip was Jason Momoa himself. The actor, who is playing the title role in the James Wan directorial, took to the stage to present the footage himself. And he stole the show singlehandedly.

Holding his trident, the actor performed to the music of the trailer, head banging with his fictional weapon. A video of his rock style performance was shared with the world by Warner Bros on their Twitter account. Comic-Con attendees obviously loved the off-beat choice of introducing the character. The video featuring the Aquaman trailer and Momoa is below.

While the world will have to wait until DCEU and WB share the official clip, journalists attending the event penned down the trailer for fans and apparently, the Aquaman teaser trailer was epic.

Spoiler alert:

According to Polygon, Momoa introduced the first footage which began with two fishermen seated in a small boat in the ocean catching a big fish only to get dragged at high speed until the rod is finally wrenched from their grasp.

The camera pans out to give an overhead view of the boat giving a glimpse of the Atlantean war fleet, "saddled great white sharks with riders, mid-sized fighter ships designed after manta rays and huge curving dreadnoughts, dark but for lines of lights evoking bioluminescence," Polygon wrote.

The clip was followed by the panel discussion where two crucial details were shared. First, Aquaman's is still in the "early stage of filming" and second, Momoa confirmed the clip showed the army of Ocean Master, Aquaman's villainous half-brother and his arch-nemesis.

Fans hope the studio will share the teaser soon. Aquaman is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018. But before that Momoa will be seen playing the Aquaman in Justice League releasing in November this year.