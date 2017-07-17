Aquaman Jason Momoa has often been vocal about his love for family time. No matter where he goes, the Game of Thrones star makes sure to take time out of his busy schedule to make some memories with his family. And the Aquaman filming schedule in Australia did little to hinder his preference of spending some qualty time with his family.

The actor, on numerous occasions, has shared pictures from gigs he has attended with his kids – Lola and Nakao. These attendances always have the Australian media and the paparazzi hooked to get more such "exclusive" scoop from within the DCEU camp and the cast.

Also Read: Justice League, Aquaman Comic-Con trailer CRUCIAL details LEAKED; hint Superman's status in JL trailer

While Momoa is okay with photo ops, he is not comfortable with letting his personal life get caught on any other camera but his. Which is why, when a cameraman clicked a picture of his kids, the actor requested the photographer to delete the picture.

Reported by Courier Mail, the incident took place last week when Momoa was attending the State of Origin clash in Brisbane. The photographer took a few pictures of his children and the family together in a private suite, which is against daddy bear's rules.

Reaching out to the photographer, the actor politely asked him to delete the images. As soon as the photographer obliged, the actor offered to pose for some shots with his friends to compensate.

Later, the actor shared the pictures with his children and Aquaman star Amber Heard on his Instagram. Evidently, the cast and family had a ball at the game.

Arthur loves a red head. @amberheard first state of origin Go Queensland My 8th state of origin I love rugby #ibleedmaroon aloha j. A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

The actor made the rule public last month through an Instagram post featuring him and his munchkins strolling along the Gold Coast beach. "Please please please Australia Paparazzi Let me papa bear with my babies. Mahalo for the respect," he wrote.

Thank god for all my blessings Finally with my OHANA. Please please please. Australia Paparazzi Let me papa bear with my babies #drogoissleeping Mahalo for the respect Aloha j. A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Aquaman's filming is currently underway and is scheduled to release December next year. The first sneak peek into the story is expected to release at Comic Con this week.