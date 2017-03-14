DC Extended Universe's new superhero solo movie, Aquaman, is on a roll as the director and cast members are gearing up for filming. While fans received the first look at Jason Momoa's aqua hero, director James Wan has given us another insight into the pre-production stage of the movie.

It was earlier reported that Aquaman's filming is scheduled to start production in May in Australia. Now, director Wan and his crew are on a hunt to search for the prefect locations to shoot the DC movie. While his search is on, Wan shared a few breathtaking pictures giving fans a look at the possible shooting locations.

All the pictures shared are of the tropical beaches from Down Under. While the marvellous location looks amazing on Instagram, it is not difficult to imagine how the Conjuring director would transform the magnificent locations into Atlantis and incorporate the scenery into the movie.

Location scouting paradise #1 A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Location scouting paradise #2 A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

The picture perfect locations, soon to house the team and crew of Aquaman, are said to be from different locations across the world and not just Australia. According to followers' comments on Instagram, the pictures are believed to be from Indonesia and Hawaii, apart from the Australian shores.

Location scouting paradise #3 A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Screen Rant reports that one of the four images (as seen below) could possibly turn into Amnesty Bay, the home of Aquaman. The picture captioned "This ain't Skull Island. #locationscout" makes a reference to the recently released Kong: Skull Island. It could also suggest that the director could be shooting in the locations where the King Kong reboot was shot.

This ain't Skull Island. #locationscout A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

While director Wan is occupied in location hunting, Jason Momoa is busy preparing for his role. The Justice League actor has been seen training vigorously for his role. Aquaman tell the tale of Aquaman as a reluctant ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis caught between land dwellers who are polluting the globe and his own people who are ready to invade the surface.

While Momoa will play the title role, Nicole Kidman will be seen as Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

‪After school detention with the new Breakfast Club. With @PrideofGypsies @patrickwilson73 and Amber. #tableread‬ #Aquaman A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

The actor will don the role of Aquaman in Justice League, scheduled to release in November. Aquaman is slated to release on October 5, 2018.