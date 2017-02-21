Interacting with fans on Twitter, Aquaman director James Wan revealed that Aqualad will not appear in the first Aquaman movie. The entire star cast and plotline is yet to be revealed, but the director has made it clear that the comic character will not feature in the movie.

The tweet came as a reply to one of the fan queries. A curious fan, named Patrick Currie, asked the director if the production house was looking for an actor to be casted as Aqualad. Wan replied to the tweet: "Absolutely not at all. But thanks for asking." This created uproar on the social media platform.

Clarifying his stand on not including the comic character in the first Aquaman movie, Wan tweeted: "How about we get Batman established properly first, before we cram in Robin."

Many crushed fans tweeted to the director with the hope to convince him to consider the character and some even tweeted their fury through mean tweets. The director, after trying his best to give his explanation through the Batman reference, finally gave up as he tweeted: "Duuudeee, that's not what I...(sigh)...never mind."

The twitter interaction did result in more information about Aquaman. The director revealed production details and confirmed that Conjuring 2 fame cinematographer, Don Burgess, will be shooting Aquaman. The film is set to start filming in Australia this April.

Upset fans tweeted:

But a few fans showed the first time DC director all the support, giving him his space to establish Aquaman:

A few days ago, Jason Momoa shared that Aquaman is going to provide viewers a different movie experience. "It's going to be a world that you've never seen before, which is really cool. We never went underwater so it's just a really cool spin on what's below. Aquaman has a lot of really cool adventure, it's funny and heroic, and there are a lot of different characters and a lot of different worlds that we get to go to," he said.

The confirmed star cast includes: Jason Momoa playing the title role, Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman's love interest, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as the villain, Black Manta and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko. The film is expected to release on October 5, 2018. But before the solo movie, Momoa will reprise the role of Aquaman in Justice League scheduled to release on November 17, this year.