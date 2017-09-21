A lot has been said and written about Kangana Ranaut and scriptwriter Apurva Asrani who got themselves tangled in a controversy over the writing credits of Hansal Mehta's recently released film Simran. However, Apurva has finally decided to let go the entire issue and released his version of Simran on his Twitter handle post the film's release.

Apurva, who has been actively expressing his displeasure for the writer credits over the past few months on Twitter, used the social media platform to share his version with his followers and asked them to see what was intended. He wrote, "Here it is-the #Simran script! Interesting exercise to see how some bits evolve, while some get lost in translation."

Here it is-the #Simran script! Interesting exercise to see how some bits evolve, while some get lost in translation. https://t.co/r0hI4rX6dr — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 19, 2017

"While I painstakingly created the character and I stand by it, there is always room for improvisation in my script. Actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao have added very interesting things to my vision. But as the writer, I must see that the final draft of the script is cohesive and even-toned," Apurva said about the changes introduced in his script in the past.

While some readers liked his version, some pointed out the scenes that didn't have any mention in his script.

"Some bits evolved" is a misleading statement. The most interesting scene at the gas station, charged with tension, isn't in your script. — Devendra (@devilisinthede3) September 19, 2017

This script is far more superior than what I saw on screen. — समीर (@thesameeraloha) September 19, 2017

While the entire episode has been a life-changing experience for the writer, he decided to wave goodbye to Simran with a post which reads, "You came like a tornado & changed my life forever. This experience has been a gr8 learning, but it's time to let you go now. Goodbye Simran."

You came like a tornado & changed my life forever. This experience has been a gr8 learning, but it's time to let you go now. Goodbye Simran. — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) September 20, 2017