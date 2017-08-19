The festive season is around the corner and automakers have started attracting prospective buyers with price discounts and goodies. Scooter brands under Piaggio India, Aprilia and Vespa, have rolled out interesting discounts for their range in order to en-cash increased sales during the next couple of months.

As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Onam offer, Aprilia SR 150 and SR 150 Race scooter models are being offered with free accessories, reports ZigWheels. The package includes a crash kit and insurance worth Rs 4,000. The offer is valid from August 25 to September 5. The SR 150 is the only Aprilia model manufactured in India and it has been priced at Rs 69, 248 ex-showroom Delhi. The SR 150 Race is priced at Rs 72,340.

On the other hand, any Vespa model can be booked on a special down payment scheme of just Rs 3,600. Depending on the model, buyers will also get accessories worth Rs 2,000 to Rs6,000. The company currently sells Elegante 150, SXL 150, VXL 150, SXL 125, VXL 125 and the base Vespa model. The first three models are powered by a 150cc mill developing 11.6PS power while the rest of the range comes powered by a 125cc mill with 10.06PS power. The Vespa range is now priced from Rs 71, 058 to Rs 97,372, ex-showroom Delhi.

Vespa range is also set to get a mild update as new colour options. According to Bikewale, SXL 150 and Vespa VXL 150 will get new colours in the next few weeks. While we don't know what the new options are, the report says that the new additions will be bright colours.

Apart from the new colours, the Vespa range will also see instrumentation of the scooters getting a revised design. The digital instrumentation cluster may become standard in all Vespa models. The additions may invite marginal price hike to the Vespa range of scooter.

Source: ZigWheels