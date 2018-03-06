Piaggio's Aprilia had presented two scooters to the auto world at its pavilion at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. While the 125 cc version of its popular SR 150 was launched at the auto show in February, we didn't get news on the launch of the second scooter, Storm 125.

It now looks like Aprilia is planning to launch Storm 125 also in India. According to emerging reports, the new 125cc scooter will be launched in India towards the end of 2018. That means the 125cc segment, which recently welcomed Honda Grazia and TVS Ntorq 125 will have another contender by the end of this year.

The new Storm 125 is based on the SR 125 scooter of the brand and will get the same 124.49 cc single cylinder engine. The engine will be tuned to churn out 9 bhp at 7,250 rpm, and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. Aprilia Storm gets edgy styling and is expected to come with candy colors. At Auto Expo 2018, Aprilia had showcased the Storm in vibrant yellow and red colors.

The Storm gets 12-inch wheels with 120-section at the front and 130-section at the rear. Expected to be priced higher than SR 125, the new scooter of Aprilia could come with a range of accessories for customization.

Piaggio's Aprilia had launched SR 150 scooter in India in 2016. It is manufactured at Piaggio's plant at Baramati city in Maharashtra's Pune district. The premium scooter comes powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. Aprilia SR 150 features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge, odometer, telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear.

Source: ACI