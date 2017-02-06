Piaggio launched its first made in India Aprilia model, the SR 150 scooter in August 2016. The SR 150 received a surprising response primarily due to the pricing of Rs 65,000 ex-showroom, Pune. Post the success, it was reported that Piaggio is planning to bring more models of the SR range in to India. Emerging reports indicate the new model in question is the SR150 race edition coming soon to dealerships.

Ahead of the official launch, details on the new edition have been leaked online. The new edition will come with race branding decals in red and green combination reports autosarena. It will also boast of new maze Grey body colour, front brake caliper in golden colour, red-coloured alloy wheels for front and rear, and red colour treatment for rear shock absorber spring. In addition, the special edition will come with black rubber mat and red detailing as accessory.

Changes in the race edition will be purely cosmetic. The scooter will draw power from a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. The sports scooter has a 7-litre capacity fuel tank. It features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer and employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear.

The Aprilia SR 150 gets a beak-styled front apron and that makes the scooter sporty. The regular model is offered in two colour options black and white. The SR 150 is manufactured at Piaggio's India plant at Baramati city in Maharashtra's Pune district. The SR150 race edition is expected go on sale soon with slight increase in price.

Source: autosarena.com