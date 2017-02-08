It looks like the launch date of the Aprilia SR 150 Race edition has almost been confirmed as the emerging reports suggest that the new variant of the SR 150 scooter is set for its launch in India on February 9. The Race edition of the entry-level Aprilia SR 150 was also spotted in the wild for the first time, further stirring up the excitement of the biking enthusiasts.

The latest set of images of the Aprilia SR 150 Race edition was shared by TeamBHP. From the images, while the scooter looks the same as the current SR 150 of Aprilia in the market, there are cosmetic add-ons. The new Race edition of the Aprilia SR 150 gets new body deals in red and grey colour scheme, golden colour front brake calliper, red-coloured alloy wheels for front and rear and red coloured rear shock absorber spring .

The scooter is expected to be powered by the same 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that powers the current model in the market, which can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. Other features of the S 150 are likely to stay intact in the new edition.

The Aprili SR 150, first made in India Aprilia model was launched in the country last year and has garnered good response in the market with a price tag of Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Offered in two colour options black and white, the SR 150 features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer and employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear.

Source: TeamBHP