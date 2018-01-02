Italian brand Piaggio's Aprilia SR 150 scooter is already a popular model in India and the scooter is now set to get a new colour shade to ring in the New Year 2018. A new Matte Green colour-shaded Aprilia SR 150 has started reaching the showrooms of the company, indicating an announcement about the launch soon.

Aprilia SR 150 is currently available in Matte Black and Glossy White and is retailed at Rs 68,160 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). According to a report of Bikewale, the new green colour of the Aprilia SR 150 will also go on sale for the same price tag as the current model. From the images, the new 2018 model of Aprilia SR 150 will not get any other changes apart from additional colour. A previous report had said that the new model will get at least four new colour shades -- Metallic Green, Metallic Silver, Metallic Light Blue and Metallic Dark Blue.

Also read: Bajaj Avenger 150 could be discontinued but stay calm, 2018 Avenger 180 is coming your way

It was also rumoured that Aprilia SR 150 would gain adjustable front forks setup in its updated avatar. Aprilia's SR 150 was launched in the country in August 2016 and the scooter has earned a fairly good response from motor enthusiasts. However, the scooter has been criticised for its stiff suspension even though a fast scooter like SR 150 requires such a stiff ride.

Also read: Bajaj Dominar 400 2018 models: New racing red, gloss blue colours with golden alloys and more on offer

The Aprilia SR 150 is manufactured at Piaggio's India plant at Baramati city in Maharashtra's Pune district. The premium scooter comes powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit.

The Aprilia SR 150 features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer and employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. It is also offered in Race edition, which gets colour theme and graphics inspired by Aprilia's MotoGP bike --RS-GP.