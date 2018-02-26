Italian automaker Piaggio's Aprilia launched SR 125, the 125cc version of its popular scooter SR 150 in India at the Auto Expo 2018, and it is now available on e-retailer Paytm, at a price of Rs 66,448 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).

The bookings for the Aprilia SR 125 can be made on Paytm app while the order will be fulfilled by the dealer of customer's choice. Paytm is offering cashback of Rs 5,000 on the new SR 125 and the user can avail it by using the promo code BIKE5000.

In addition to this, the customers can also avail other offers such as Rs 200 cashback on the shopping order once a month and a cashback of Rs 3,500 depending on the city. The customers can choose the dealership of their choice while placing the order, which then will be confirmed by the dealer over a call.

Aprilia SR 125

Buoyed by the success of the 150 version of the SR scooter, Aprilia launched the SR 125 in India. While the styling and design of the new SR 150 remain just the same as its bigger sibling, the change comes in the form of a 125cc engine.

The SR 125, which takes on the likes of Honda Grazia and the new TVS NTorq 125, also shares the cycle parts with its 150cc version. It features telescopic forks up front and monoshock at the rear. The Aprilia SR 150 features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and rides on 14-inch tires.

Aprilia SR 150

The premium scooter comes powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. The company has added new color shades to SR 150 in India recently.