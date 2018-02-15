Italian two-wheeler maker Aprilia under the Piaggio family had a packed pavilion at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The automaker launched SR 125 scooter and showcased Storm. Aprilia also previewed RS 150 and Tuono 150, the scaled-down versions of the bigger Aprilia RSV4 and the Tuono V4.

It looks like the smaller capacity bikes have received an overwhelming response at the show which has prompted Aprilia to launch both the bikes in India. A report in Zigwheels claims that Piaggio has been pondering over the idea of bringing the scaled-down versions of its bigger bikes in India for over two years.

For unknown reasons, the project was on the backburner but the interest from Auto Expo 2018 has urged Piaggio to revisit the plan. The report claims that RS 150 and Tuono 150 will be launched in 2019. Piaggio's Baramati manufacturing facility will manufacture the 150cc and 125cc versions of the bikes while the latter will be only for exports.

Aprilia RS 150 is a fully-faired supersport motorcycle. From the aggressive headlamp layout to the LED taillight, Aprilia RS 150 carries aggressive styling in line with the big bike DNA. Aprilia showcased the RS 150 in the signature silver, black, red colour-combination with striking graphics.

Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 will draw power from a liquid-cooled fuel-injected 150cc motor that develops 18hp at 10,000rpm and 14Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. The mill is likely to get coupled with a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch.

Aprilia RS 150 will challenge the popular Yamaha YZF-R15 in India. Yamaha had launched the new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 at Auto Expo for Rs 1.25 lakh while the Aprilia RS 150 is expected to come with a priced hovering around Rs 1.50 lakh. For the extra money, Aprilia RS 150 will offer ABS, upside down forks and others which are missing from Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0.

Tuono 150, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up against TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and KTM 200 Duke.

Source: ZigWheels