April the giraffe has finally given birth after weeks of waiting. 1.2 million people witnessed the birth on a YouTube live stream. The male calf is said to be happy and healthy. Animal Adventure Park in New York began a live stream of April’s enclosure in February. During the prolonged wait for the birth, April became an internet sensation.
April the giraffe gives birth as millions of people watch live-stream video
- April 16, 2017 15:43 IST
