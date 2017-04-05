The focus of attention will now shift to Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone 8 after the much-awaited launch of Samsung Galaxy S8. Details of the device have started leaking online of late, and it has now emerged that the release of the phone could be pushed back by more than a month.

The Cupertino giant has a tradition of releasing flagships in September, like last year's iPhone 7. However, this trend could be discontinued according to emerging reports. Digitimes has now claimed, citing Chinese site Economic Daily News, that the upcoming iPhone 8 and its siblings iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 Premium version would come out only in October, or latest by November.

The daily also claimed the "lamination process of curved OLED panels" and "adoption of a 3D sensing system" could delay the release of the iPhone 8 and its siblings. It was also reported that the mass production of the device wouldn't begin until September.

Apple is tight-lipped on its next-generation smartphone, but reports have claimed that it will come in three variants – iPhone 8 with 4.7-inch display, iPhone 8 Plus with 5.5-inch screen, and a premium version with 5.8-inch display.

The device is also expected to have a new design, OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen, wireless charger, 3D depth-sensing front camera, new fingerprint ID solution, and wireless charging feature and a virtual Home Button. The price of the device is expected to start from $1000.