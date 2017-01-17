Apple is tight-lipped about its upcoming products, but reports have claimed that it has new Mac notebooks in the offing. The upcoming MacBook Pro 2017 is expected to boast of features much superior to MacBook Pro 2016.

A research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via Mcrumors) has claimed that the Cupertino giant is working on 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro 2017 models with intel's Kaby Lake processors. The notebooks are expected to be released in the second half of this year.

[READ: Apple to offer MacBook Pro 2017 at cheaper price?]

The research note said that mass production of the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models with Kaby Lake processors could start in the early third quarter of the year and might come with 16GB RAM. Another model, a 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 32GB RAM, is expected to enter mass production in the early fourth quarter of 2017.

Kuo said that new 12-inch MacBook models are in the offing with Kaby Lake processors and possibly a 16GB RAM, and that its mass production might start in the early second quarter.

Apple disappointed its fans with MacBook Pro 2016 due to several factors like short battery life, old processor, and RAM. The 13-inch notebook has a 2.9GHz Intel Core i5 processor, an 8GB DDR3 RAM, a 512GB Solid State hard drive, an Intel Iris 540 GB Graphics, and a Mac OS operating system.

(Source: McRumors)