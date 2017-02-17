Apple announced on Thursday (February 16) the dates of its prolific Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, bringing together millions of developers to help them build their dream. The Cupertino-based tech titan has once again chosen McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, to host the annual event.

Apple WWDC 2017 will be held between June 5-9 and members of Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply for tickets this spring, the company announced. There is no change in the random-selection process for selling WWDC tickets. Registrations will open on March 27 and the selected developers will be charged $1,599 (Rs 1,07,500) automatically on their credit or debit card associated with their Apple ID.

In case you cannot be a part of the annual conference, you can still watch it online. Like every year, Apple will live-stream the entire event through the Apple Developer website and on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Developers attending the WWDC 2017 will have great opportunities to transform their ideas into products and apps with the help of over 1,000 Apple engineers throughout the conference. There will be keynote address, productive sessions, labs for developers along with access to great hotels, restaurants and entertainment options "within walking distance."

"Each year during WWDC, millions of talented developers around the world learn about Apple's breakthrough platform technologies ranging from programming languages like Swift to breakthrough developer APIs like SiriKit, HomeKit, HealthKit and CarPlay. These Apple technologies inspire developers to continue creating incredible experiences for every aspect of customers' lives and improve the way they manage their smart homes, cars, health and more for over one billion active Apple devices," Apple said in its release.

The four-day event will kick off with a major keynote by Apple, where it will reveal the future of its software, followed by sessions to help developers on how to use it in the following days. We are expecting to see the iOS 11 and a new version of Mac OS at the event. There will also be hardware related announcements for Apple Watch and TV.

Are you excited to be a part of Apple's WWDC 2017? Let us know in the comments below.