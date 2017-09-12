Apple launched Watch Series 3 that comes with integrated cellular technology making it independent of an iPhone. Apple Watch 3 with cellular is priced at $399 and will be made available from September 19 but customers can place orders starting September 15.

Here's what Apple Watch Series 3 comprises of:

1. Cellular

2. GPS

3. Swimproof

4. Faster processor

5. W2 wireless chip

6. Bio-metric altimeter

7. All-day battery

8. Watch OS 4

"This is a big moment for Apple Watch and we think you are going to love it," Apple CEO Tim Cook said at the launch.

Check out the excerpts from the live event in photos below.