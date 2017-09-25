There's no denying that the iPhone X has one of the most beautiful smartphone displays ever. Its 6 inches of screen spread beautifully across the entire front of the phone gives it a distinct futuristic look. But have you ever wondered how that screen would look on a shrunk iPhone? Well, it looks like those edge-to-edge screens will never make it to iPhones with a smaller footprint, at least not next year.

Apple has reportedly ditched the idea for a compact 5.3 inch OLED all-screen (similar to the one on the iPhone X) iPhone for 2018. According to industry suppliers, Apple may not have any plans to introduce a smaller all-screen version of the iPhone X anytime soon.

It was said earlier reported that Apple's display suppliers, including Samsung, were given a preliminary order to make display panels in three different sizes- 5.28 inch, 5.85 inch (like on the current iPhone X) and a larger 6.46-inch panel for next year's iPhones. But now, Apple has reportedly scrapped the 5.28-inch display for good. A source close to the matter has revealed, the 6-inch display that Apple has ordered from Japan Display, might be an LCD screen, which is contrary to the speculation that all 2018 models of the iPhone will feature OLED screens.

If Apple manages to put the larger 6.46-inch panel in a chassis not larger than the iPhone 8 Plus, and pull off a bezel-less design, it will be a boon for iPhone fans. To do that Apple will have to go for the elongated 2:1 aspect ratio, as opposed to the current 19:9 aspect ratio of the iPhone X. To add merit to these claims, Japan Display had announced a similar 6-inch panel not long ago.

The iPhone maker's dependence on Japan Display could also spell bad news for its Korean suppliers, such as Samsung and LG. Apple may be offering its 2018 line-up with just one OLED panel instead of two or even three OLED panels. The 2018 iPhone line-up could also ditch the home button for good if Apple manages to put a bigger screen in a fairly compact body.

But as of now, Apple is one of the only few manufacturers that still makes use of smaller than 5-inch screens on its devices(Apple iPhone 8 still comes with a 4.7-inch screen), while every other manufacturer is focusing on making their screens bigger and bigger every year.