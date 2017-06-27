iOS fans are in for some great news as Apple has just rolled out its first public beta of iOS 11 for end-user testing. The final release of Apple's latest iOS iteration will not be available until fall 2017 and hence it is an exciting opportunity for curious iOS users to get a sneak peek at the new version of the mobile operating system by enrolling into Apple's Public Beta programme.

Interested iOS users can enrol into the public beta programme for free without the need for a registered developer account. The best part is that you can just sign up for the programme with your existing Apple account and don't have to fiddle with iTunes or Xcode setup for installing the new OS.

List of iOS 11 compatible devices

Before you proceed with the iOS 11 upgrade process, just check if your device shows up in the compatibility list provided below:

iPhone:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

6th generation iPod Touch

iPad:

New 9.7-inch iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPad 5

Create a backup

Perform an encrypted iTunes backup of your data and settings, before you proceed. The backup files will allow you to restore your iPhone or iPad back to its original state (before the iOS 11 upgrade) without deleting any of your important user files and settings.

For the beginners, here's how to backup your device:

Connect your iPhone or iPad to PC or Mac and launch iTunes.

Now click on the iPhone or iPad icon in the iTunes top menu bar.

Finally, click on Back Up Now. You may choose to click on Encrypt Backup for improved security and ease of use. Don't forget to create a password for the encrypted backup file which can later be saved as a keychain.

Then select Backup Apps. Go to menu bar and choose Preferences > Device tab and then right-click on the backup image file and choose Archive.

Sign up for public beta program and enrol your device

Just sign up for the beta program by navigating to beta.apple.com

You need to sign in with your personal Apple ID and password, which you normally use on your device.

Click on the Accept button to agree to Apple's beta software program terms and conditions.

After signing up for the programme, we need to enrol the device. Open the Public Beta site on your device and then tap on the iOS tab.

Tap on enrol your iOS device link and then tap on Download Profile.

Wait until the profile download completes and then hit the Install button.

Tap on Install once again button on the next window.

From the ensuing pop-up menu, choose Install and then tap on Reboot. Your device will now reboot and create a new profile for running public beta.

How to install iOS 11 update via public beta programme