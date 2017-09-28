Apple, on Wednesday, rolled out the first beta of iOS 11.1, the next major update to the newly-launched iOS 11 operating system, to its registered developers. The company seeded the first beta just over one week after releasing the latest iOS version to the public, and a day after releasing the first bug fix update, iOS 11.0.1.

Available to Apple's registered developers and members of the paid Apple Developer Program, iOS 11.1 beta 1 can be downloaded from the company's Developer Center. It can also be deployed over-the-air after to devices after the proper configuration profile is installed from the Developer Center.

The upcoming iOS 11.1 firmware update is likely to bring many minor features to the operating system, in addition to the standard bug fixes and performance enhancements. Several expected iOS 11 features, which were not part of the first public release, could potentially reach users once the iOS 11.1 gets released.

What's new in iOS 11.1 beta 1?

As per the first beta, iOS 11.1 doesn't provide haptic feedback when you type a wrong passcode on the Lock screen. The keyboard, on the other hand, now gives you multiple emoji suggestions.

There is a new heart rate design for your finished workouts in the Activity app. You will also see some new animations when you go to the top of the page or tap the status bar while running an app.

Here's a list of changes included in iOS 11.1 beta 1, followed by a video walkthrough created by 9to5mac.

Updated animation when tapping status bar to go to top of page

Updated unlock animation

Updated Lock screen camera animation

New Assistive Touch Custom Actions

New icons in Assistive Touch menu

Assistive Touch menu opens near Assistive Touch icon

Updated Camera app icon under Settings → General → Restrictions

Slightly modified transition between apps when tapping a notification

Grouped emoji typing suggestions

In addition to iOS 11.1 beta 1, Apple also seeded first betas of the upcoming macOS High Sierra 10.13.1, watchOS 4.1 and tvOS 11.1 software updates. Xcode 9.1 beta (build number 9B37) is also available with the latest beta versions.