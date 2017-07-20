Apple is expected to unveil the next-gen iPhone SE sometime in August at a media event. The information comes from a speculative report by French media outlet iGeneration citing its own sources.

The report also claims that the Cupertino company could launch the eagerly-awaited OLED iPhone aka iPhone 8 sometime in October. This claim seems consistent with an earlier report suggesting that the iPhone 8 release could be delayed owing to supply constraints of OLED screens.

In other words, Apple could follow its traditional pattern of releasing iPhones across two fall events, wherein the iPhone SE could launch as the budget offering in August. This could be followed by the rollout of LCD-based iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September while the iPhone 8 with OLED display could be pushed back to October.

A Xiaomi analyst from China had recently expressed his concerns regarding the uncertainty surrounding the future iPhone SE updates as its demand is diminishing with lack of consumer interest in smaller phones.

A quick recap of the iPhone SE specifications suggests that it is a decent smartphone powered by Apple's A9 chip with 2GB of RAM and 12MP primary camera with support for 4K video capture.

Finally, coming to the pricing details of the next-gen iPhone SE, it is expected to be priced at €399 instead of €489 currently. The current-gen iPhone SE is retailing at $399 in the US and hence Apple is expected to bring similar price cuts on next-gen iPhone SE for the budget-conscious consumers across the globe.