Apple Maps' inaccuracy needs no introduction. Sometimes you end up on a dead end road or left navigated to a location that doesn't exist in the real world. Those were old days, and Apple has come a long way since, but it still fails to match up to the Google Maps standards.

You won't be the first to use Google Maps on iPhones despite having Apple Maps pre-installed. But that will change soon. Apple has been betting huge on augmented reality and announced ARKit with iOS 11 at WWDC 2017 last month. Developers have seized this opportunity to come up with some of the greatest use cases for AR in iOS 11, but the latest one is what everyone needs, including Apple.

AR-fused Apple Maps will give the iPhone-maker a much-needed boost while in competition with Google Maps. Andrew Hart, an iOS developer, shared a video on Twitter earlier this week showcasing some incredible use cases of ARKit in Apple Maps using CoreLocation.

Hart's work can change the way people use Apple Maps forever as it will give real world directions while walking with bold arrows and lines to follow. Check out a demo of how Hart used ARKit and CoreLocation to make Apple Maps as cool as Pokemon Go.

ARKit + CoreLocation, part 2 pic.twitter.com/AyQiFyzlj3 — Andrew Hart (@AndrewProjDent) July 21, 2017

Here's another video of AR maps, which shows landmarks in real time.

As cool as it all seems, ARKit will be available with iOS 11 later this fall. Different use case scenarios of AR features have been demonstrated by developers, which will enable users around the world to experience a new piece of technology without needing additional hardware. Apple is on the verge of making AR a part of your iPhones and iPads.

Check out other AR demos with ARKit and share your thoughts on augmented reality in iPhones and iPads.

