Apple launches limited edition red iPhone 7 with a charitable twist

Apple launches limited edition red iPhone 7 with a charitable twist Close
Apple just launched a Red color variant for its current iPhones. The tech giant updated its online store early Tuesday to showcase its new products. As expected, part of the lineup of new devices from Samsung’s biggest rival are the Red iPhones. Based on the photos Apple furnished on its online store, the Red variants still sport the white front panel surrounding the display. However, the back is a different story since it’s been painted with red aluminum finish.
loading image
IBT TV
Vodafone Foundation helps save mothers’ and children’s lives in one of the world’s worst HIV hotspots
Most popular