After the announcement of Google that Pixel 2 and 2XL scored a record of 98 points in DxOMark, there was a lot of expectations from Apple iPhone X to set a new benchmark. Sadly, iPhone X has fallen short by a point and scored 97 to join Huawei Mate 10 Pro. DxOMark claims that Apple's flagship beats them all in photography sub-score.

Now, what is DxOMark?

DxOMark is a leading source of testing and rating for smartphone cameras. Basically, it tests all the flagship phones and gives a score based on the performance. When Apple iPhone 8 Plus was launched, it had received the highest score of 94. Later, Galaxy Note 8 also scored 94. Then, Google released Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL which registered the top score of 98.

Apple iPhone X received 101 points for photo performance, 89 points for video performance, 91 points for stabilization and 90 for exposure and contrast.

"The iPhone X's hardware upgrade on the telephoto camera to a brighter-aperture lens with OIS ensures better zoom shots and sharper portraits (particularly indoors) than those taken with the iPhone 8 Plus," DxOMark noted.

We pulled DxO scores into a table for quick reference: