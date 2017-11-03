The most-awaited Apple iPhone X is now available in India with some exciting offers. It was made available for pre-order last month and the response has been really amazing.

E-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering some buyback guarantee offers, while Reliance Jio is offering the phone with a 70 percent buyback offer on Amazon. In this offer, users will be able to avail 70 percent of the price back when they upgrade to the next generation iPhone.

On the other hand, Citibank has also come up with its offers to attract buyers and is offering cashback of Rs 10,000 on purchase with Citi credit card and world debit cards. Flipkart is offering a buyback guarantee at Rs 149, which assures you the best exchange price on iPhone.

Apple iPhone X is in India with two variants -- 64GB and 256GB. The iPhone X 64GB comes with a price tag of Rs 89,000 and the iPhone X 256GB is available for Rs 1,02,000. The smartphone is available in two colour variants -- Silver and Space Grey.

In addition, buyers can also purchase Airpods and Apple Watch along with the new flagship to avail discounts on them. Apple has already announced that the new iPhone will come with an international warranty, which means that users can buy from countries like the United States or Hong Kong, where the price is much cheaper than the Indian market. In the United States, iPhone X cost starts at $999(approx Rs 65,000) which means its Rs 24,000 cheaper than in India.

iPhone X is the first all-screen device of Apple and features 5.8-inches Super Retina display. It packs wireless charging, Face ID, all glass and stainless steel body. The smartphone comes with dual-camera paired with 12MP lenses with OIS and a 7MP front-facing selfie camera. It's powered by an A11 Bionic processor with the neural engine for supporting machine learning.