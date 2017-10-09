iPhone X: Seven things you need to know about Apples $1,000 phone Close
Apple's anniversary edition iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) is slated to release on November 3, but before it could land on the store shelves, a video showing off the devices' screen feature surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

The video, which is going viral on Reddit shows a guy, probably an Apple employee holding the gorgeous silver coloured iPhone X with edge-to-edge screen and as he swivels the device, the dynamic wallpapers move in tandem. The iPhone X bears AT&T logo on the top-left corner confirming that it is a US-based model and the person who posted the Reddit video, says that he actually saw the device with a guy in San Jose, which is not that far from the Apple Headquarters, Cupertino.

Another interesting thing to note is that the lock symbol on top of the time display shakes during the action, but never unlocks, hinting the user is not the owner.

In a related development, a report has emerged that Apple iPhone X, which is going on pre-order on October 27 and release on November 3, will be in short supply, as Apple supply partners are finding it hard to produce iPhone X's advanced True Depth front camera component due to complex technology.

Initially, iPhone X stocks are expected to be around 30 million-35 million against the pent-up demand of more than 50 million and if globally acclaimed Apple products predictor Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI Securities analyst (via 9to5Mac), is to be believed, the Cupertino company is expected to meet the supply-demand parity only in mid-2018.

For those unaware, Apple iPhone X sports surgery-grade stainless steel on the frame and metallic-shell covered with sturdy glass cover on the top giving a glossy finish.

On the front, it flaunts 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen, a first for iPhone series and boasts of True Tone Display technology (similar to the iPad Pro) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

The highlight feature of the Apple iPhone X is its front camera. It boasts advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able accurately identify. This really sets new benchmark in biometric security technology.

Apple iPhone X
The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As far as the hardware is concerned, Apple iPhone X sports 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

Under-the-hood, it houses new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (two hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X:

Models Apple iPhone X
Display 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Super Retina HD (2436x1125p) multi-touch display with HDR support
  • Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 458 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
RAM (not confirmed) 3GB
Storage 64GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom (up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP TrueDepth camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), Animoji
Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation
Security Face ID, enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition
Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight 174 grams
Colours Space Grey and Silver
Price (In India)
  • 64GB: Rs. 89,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 1,02,000
