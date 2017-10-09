Apple's anniversary edition iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) is slated to release on November 3, but before it could land on the store shelves, a video showing off the devices' screen feature surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

The video, which is going viral on Reddit shows a guy, probably an Apple employee holding the gorgeous silver coloured iPhone X with edge-to-edge screen and as he swivels the device, the dynamic wallpapers move in tandem. The iPhone X bears AT&T logo on the top-left corner confirming that it is a US-based model and the person who posted the Reddit video, says that he actually saw the device with a guy in San Jose, which is not that far from the Apple Headquarters, Cupertino.

Another interesting thing to note is that the lock symbol on top of the time display shakes during the action, but never unlocks, hinting the user is not the owner.

In a related development, a report has emerged that Apple iPhone X, which is going on pre-order on October 27 and release on November 3, will be in short supply, as Apple supply partners are finding it hard to produce iPhone X's advanced True Depth front camera component due to complex technology.

Initially, iPhone X stocks are expected to be around 30 million-35 million against the pent-up demand of more than 50 million and if globally acclaimed Apple products predictor Ming-Chi Kuo, a KGI Securities analyst (via 9to5Mac), is to be believed, the Cupertino company is expected to meet the supply-demand parity only in mid-2018.

For those unaware, Apple iPhone X sports surgery-grade stainless steel on the frame and metallic-shell covered with sturdy glass cover on the top giving a glossy finish.

On the front, it flaunts 5.8-inch super Retina HD OLED bezel-less edge-to-edge curved screen, a first for iPhone series and boasts of True Tone Display technology (similar to the iPad Pro) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

The highlight feature of the Apple iPhone X is its front camera. It boasts advanced TrueDepth camera system that makes use of IR laser sensor, Flood Illuminator (helps identify face even when its dark out), Dot Projector (30,000 invisible dots are projected onto the users face to build your unique facial map) and 7MP FaceTime snapper to accurately identify the owners face in 3D.

It is much superior to any other face recognition technology seen in current flagship phones, as it has the ability to detect fake 2D photos and it is intuitive enough to learn subtle changes in the owners face over time and still be able accurately identify. This really sets new benchmark in biometric security technology.

As far as the hardware is concerned, Apple iPhone X sports 5.8-inch (diagonally) OLED Super Retina display (2436x1125p) having 458 ppi (pixels per inch).

Under-the-hood, it houses new A11 Bionic processor with neural engine, M11 coprocessor, iOS 11, 64GB/256GB storage and a bigger battery (two hours more compared to the iPhone 7).

Key specifications of Apple iPhone X: