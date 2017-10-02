iPhone X: Seven things you need to know about Apples $1,000 phone Close
Apple iPhone 8 series, which opened with mixed reviews, has suffered another setback and if the reports are to be believed, it is much serious and might even dent the brand image, if the company doesn't respond well.

It has come to light that two iPhone 8 Plus models, one in Taiwan and another in Japan, have reportedly burst open. In the first instance, the iPhone 8 Plus consumer had been using the device for five days; while charging, it had bulged, as the battery had expanded and finally broke open.

In the second instance, a Japanese customer was delivered a bloated iPhone 8 Plus in the box, and its middle part was cracked opened. [See images below].

As a responsible technology corporation, Apple has taken note of the incidents and has commenced an internal investigation to find the root cause, Independent reported.

iPhone 8
An iPhone 8 (L) and an iPhone 8 Plus are displayed during a launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 12, 2017.REUTERS/Stephen Lam

It is believed that the battery is the culprit in both the cases, but it is yet to be ascertained whether this is a sporadic or widespread manufacturing issue. Nevertheless, the recent incidents do bring back the memories of Samsung Galaxy Note7's battery design flaw that caused the device to catch fire.

Apple iPhone 8 series battery flaw splits the device open, company starts internal investigationまごころ (@Magokoro0511) via Twitter

Should prospective customers stay away from buying Apple iPhone 8 series?

Absolutely not! Apple makes and sells iPhones in millions every year and despite having a stringent testing procedure in place, defective models are still bound to pass through. It is normal to have a few faulty units among a million.

Apple, iPhone 8 Plus, battery fault, iPhone 8 burst
Apple iPhone 8 series battery flaw splits the device open, company starts internal investigationSincerity @ Magokoro 0511 via Twitter (Screen-grab)

As far as the Galaxy Note7 case is concerned, it is said there faulty:safe models ratio was 1:20,000. In Apple's iPhone 8 Plus, there are only two such reports. 

If you are still anxious, then you better wait for a week or two and once Apple completes the internal investigation and release data on what caused the device to split open.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:

Models Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 8
Display 5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display
  • Contrast ratio: 1300:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
 4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display
  • Contrast ratio: 1400:1
  • True Tone display
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 3D Touch
  • Max brightness: 625 cd/m2
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
RAM (not confirmed) 3GB 2GB
Storage 64GB/256GB 64GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom(up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording
  • Main: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Digital Zoom (up to 5x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync
  • Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording
Video recording
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps
  • Optical Image Stabilisation for Video
  • Digital Zoom up to 3x
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
Security Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
Battery
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 21 hours
  • Internet use: up to 13 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 14 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter
  • Talk-time: up to 14 hours
  • Internet use: up to 12 hours
  • Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours
  • Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours
  • Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • [Compatible with AirPower wireless charger]
Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS
Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight 202 grams 148 grams
Colours Space Grey, Silver and Gold Space Grey, Silver and Gold
Price (In India)
  • 64GB: Rs. 73,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 86,000
  • 64GB: Rs. 64,000
  • 256GB: Rs. 77,000
