Apple iPhone 8 series, which opened with mixed reviews, has suffered another setback and if the reports are to be believed, it is much serious and might even dent the brand image, if the company doesn't respond well.

It has come to light that two iPhone 8 Plus models, one in Taiwan and another in Japan, have reportedly burst open. In the first instance, the iPhone 8 Plus consumer had been using the device for five days; while charging, it had bulged, as the battery had expanded and finally broke open.

In the second instance, a Japanese customer was delivered a bloated iPhone 8 Plus in the box, and its middle part was cracked opened. [See images below].

As a responsible technology corporation, Apple has taken note of the incidents and has commenced an internal investigation to find the root cause, Independent reported.

It is believed that the battery is the culprit in both the cases, but it is yet to be ascertained whether this is a sporadic or widespread manufacturing issue. Nevertheless, the recent incidents do bring back the memories of Samsung Galaxy Note7's battery design flaw that caused the device to catch fire.

Should prospective customers stay away from buying Apple iPhone 8 series?

Absolutely not! Apple makes and sells iPhones in millions every year and despite having a stringent testing procedure in place, defective models are still bound to pass through. It is normal to have a few faulty units among a million.

As far as the Galaxy Note7 case is concerned, it is said there faulty:safe models ratio was 1:20,000. In Apple's iPhone 8 Plus, there are only two such reports.

If you are still anxious, then you better wait for a week or two and once Apple completes the internal investigation and release data on what caused the device to split open.

