Now that Samsung has finally showcased its new Galaxy Note8, arch-rival Apple is laying ground to make its own big product announcement. And if the new report is to believed, it might happen in September second week.

French blog Mac4Ever citing local telecom carrier insiders has claimed that Apple will unveil the anniversary mobile iPhone 8 (aka iPhone X) along with successors of the generic iPhone 7 (& 7 Plus) series— iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus on September 12 and release them in the following week on September 22.

Though there is no proof to validate the report, we believe this to be the real deal, as Apple, for past several years has traditionally unveiled new iPhones around mid-September and also numerous other reports in the past too had indicated the same timeline.

Apple iPhone 8: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 8 is said to flaunt a vertically aligned dual-camera on the back left corner, while rest of the simplistic plain design on the rear will remain same as seen in current models. The primary camera is expected to house the same 12MP sensor accompanied by telephoto lens.

On the front, the company has completely revamped the design. It is said to have incorporated an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)-based screen, a first for iPhone series. It is estimated to sport a 5.8-inch display with 4mm space between the frame on all sides, as this will prevent accidental triggering of apps on the edges, which is a nagging issue in dual-curved edge screen we see in Samsung flagships.

Another notable change is that iPhone 8 will not have a physical home button. The company is expected to incorporate it on the power on/off button on the right side similar to Sony's marquee Xperia series phones. For want of seamless screen unlocking experience for consumers, Apple has elongated the power button to properly detect finger impression.

On top, the company seems to have dedicated small space for displaying battery life, Bluetooth connection status and signal strength and in the very area, the company has created a cut-out space to also accommodate camera module.

At the bottom, the iPhone 8 will feature a lightning port in the middle having stereo speakers on the both the sides and don't expect the 3.5mm audio jack to return in the anniversary phone.

It is also expected to boast a facial and gesture recognisable laser sensor with front-camera to help authenticate the owner's face and also scan the eyes' iris pattern to unlock screens.

Furthermore, the front-camera will have 3D capability, wherein the iPhone X users will be able to play AR (Augmented Reality) games on their devices with the protagonists featuring a 3D image of their own face.

Other stipulated specifications include True Tone display feature (as seen in the iPad Pro), new generation Apple A11 Fusion CPU, 64GB/256GB/512GB internal storage, 3GB RAM and bigger battery capacity with wireless charging capabilities. It is expected cost around $1,000.

Apple iPhone 7s & the 7s Plus: What we know so far

The generic iPhone 7s and the 7s Plus are said to have identical design language as seen on the predecessors — iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, respectively.

Thankfully, they will come with incremental upgrades in terms internal hardware, which includes new A11 series Fusion CPU backed by 3GB RAM and bigger battery.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Apple products.