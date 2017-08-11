An alleged iPhone 8 dummy unit in copper gold has been spotted in a design mockup video, which confirms at least one of the three potential colour options for Apple's upcoming flagship phone. The copper gold variant of iPhone 8 dummy unit was recently leaked in its full glory on Twitter, thanks to prolific tipster Ben Miller.

The leaked video sheds more light on the design language of the copper gold variant of iPhone 8. According to YouTube producer Danny Winget, it has a flat copper colour on the back and a shiny yellow hue on the sides.

Winget further adds that the device might actually look different when it finally makes its way to the consumer market. We have already seen in previous leaks that the iPhone 8 dummy unit in copper gold is being tested with both black as well as white bezels to get the best looking iPhone with 5.8-inch OLED display.

There have been several such videos making rounds on the internet in the past few days as the scheduled launch date of iPhone 8 draws closer with every passing day.

The previous leak suggested that the iPhone 8 copper gold variant will feature an edge-to-edge display, the notch design and extremely thin bezels. Also, one can spot the vertically-aligned dual-rear camera and the pre-dominant Apple logo at the back.

The design schematics depicted in the leaked renders from Benjamin Geskin and Ben Miller seem to be consistent with the looks and design elements showcased in Apple's promotional materials. Besides, the iPhone 8's notch design was earlier spotted in the HomePod firmware leak. So, that is the closest we could get to the actual product that will be launched sometime in September.