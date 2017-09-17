Apple's newly unveiled iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus have already been readied for pre-order in select global regions and now, domestic e-commerce site Flipkart has announced it will commence taking orders for the new 2017-series mobiles in India from next week.
The company has launched the dedicated Apple iPhone 8 series page on its website announcing that it will start kick-off pre-order service from September 22 at 12:00 am in India. Prospective buyers are expected to get the device delivered to their door steps from September 29 onwards.
Is Apple iPhone 8 series worth buying?
The new Apple iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are priced in the range from Rs. 64,000 to Rs. 86,000.
They look pretty much same as their predecessors— iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus— respectively in terms of design structure. But, come with a substantial incremental hardware upgrades in terms of visual appearance, powerful processor, better camera modules and value-added wireless and fast charging capability.
Key improvements is that the incorporation of the glass design, which makes the device look glossy and this can in turn to be a problem, as there are chances of the devices getting finger-print smudges, provided it has oleophobic coating, which the company has not confirmed so far.
Another notable aspect is that iPhone 8 Plus' dual camera supports AR (Augmented Reality). Each camera is individually calibrated with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking. AR benefits from new A11 Bionic, which handles world tracking, scene recognition and incredible graphics at 60fps, while the image signal processor does real-time lighting estimation. Apple iPhone 8 Plus' front camera will get Portrait Lighting mode support via software update before the end of 2017.
Apple also finally incorporated the much-need wireless charging capabilities in both iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8 and they also support fast charging, which according to the company, the devices can charge up to 50 per cent within 30 minutes.
In a related development, Apple's anniversary edition iPhone X (pronounced as iPhone Ten) will be put up for pre-order in India from October 27 onwards and hit stores on November 3.
And also, Apple has officially slashed the prices of the older iPhone models up to Rs 14,000 in India.
Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:
|Models
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|Apple iPhone 8
|Display
|5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display
|4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display
|OS
|Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant
|Processor
|64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
|RAM (not confirmed)
|3GB
|2GB
|Storage
|64GB/256GB
|64GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|
|Video recording
|
|
|Security
|Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
|Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button
|Battery
|
|
|Network
|4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE
|Add-ons
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR)
|Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|202 grams
|148 grams
|Colours
|Space Grey, Silver and Gold
|Space Grey, Silver and Gold
|Price (In India)
|
|
