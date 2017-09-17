Apple's newly unveiled iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus have already been readied for pre-order in select global regions and now, domestic e-commerce site Flipkart has announced it will commence taking orders for the new 2017-series mobiles in India from next week.

The company has launched the dedicated Apple iPhone 8 series page on its website announcing that it will start kick-off pre-order service from September 22 at 12:00 am in India. Prospective buyers are expected to get the device delivered to their door steps from September 29 onwards.

Is Apple iPhone 8 series worth buying?

The new Apple iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus are priced in the range from Rs. 64,000 to Rs. 86,000.

They look pretty much same as their predecessors— iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus— respectively in terms of design structure. But, come with a substantial incremental hardware upgrades in terms of visual appearance, powerful processor, better camera modules and value-added wireless and fast charging capability.

Key improvements is that the incorporation of the glass design, which makes the device look glossy and this can in turn to be a problem, as there are chances of the devices getting finger-print smudges, provided it has oleophobic coating, which the company has not confirmed so far.

Another notable aspect is that iPhone 8 Plus' dual camera supports AR (Augmented Reality). Each camera is individually calibrated with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking. AR benefits from new A11 Bionic, which handles world tracking, scene recognition and incredible graphics at 60fps, while the image signal processor does real-time lighting estimation. Apple iPhone 8 Plus' front camera will get Portrait Lighting mode support via software update before the end of 2017.

Apple also finally incorporated the much-need wireless charging capabilities in both iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8 and they also support fast charging, which according to the company, the devices can charge up to 50 per cent within 30 minutes.

In a related development, Apple's anniversary edition iPhone X (pronounced as iPhone Ten) will be put up for pre-order in India from October 27 onwards and hit stores on November 3.

And also, Apple has officially slashed the prices of the older iPhone models up to Rs 14,000 in India.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8:

Models Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 8 Display 5.5-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1920x1080p) multi-touch IPS display Contrast ratio: 1300:1

True Tone display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density

Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) 4.7-inch wide-screen LCD Retina HD (1334x750p) multi-touch IPS display Contrast ratio: 1400:1

True Tone display

Wide colour display (P3)

3D Touch

Max brightness: 625 cd/m2

Pixel density

Pixel density: 326 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Apple iOS 11 with improved Siri voice assistant Processor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor 64-bit class Apple A11 Bionic chip with neural engine+ Embedded M11 motion coprocessor RAM (not confirmed) 3GB 2GB Storage 64GB/256GB 64GB/256GB Camera Main: 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) + telephoto (f/2.4 aperture) cameras with dual- Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Optical Zoom, Digital Zoom(up to 10x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync,Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta)

Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording Main: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Digital Zoom (up to 5x), wide colours capture for photos and Live Photos, Quad-LED True Tone flash with slow sync

Front: 7MP FaceTime HD camera, f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, 1080p full HD video recording Video recording 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Optical Zoom/ Digital Zoom up to 6x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps

1080 full HD video recording at 30 fps/60 fps

Optical Image Stabilisation for Video

Digital Zoom up to 3x

Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120fps or 240 fps

Time-lapse video with stabilisation Security Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button Touch ID: Second-generation fingerprint sensor built into the Home button Battery Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 21 hours

Internet use: up to 13 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 14 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 60 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Wireless charging (works with Qi chargers), Charging via USV to computer system or power adapter

Talk-time: up to 14 hours

Internet use: up to 12 hours

Video playback (wireless): up to 13 hours

Audio playback (wireless): Up to 40 hours

Fast-charge capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes

[Compatible with AirPower wireless charger] Network 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE 4G-LTE Advanced with VoLTE Add-ons Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS, support Augmented Reality (AR) Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; MIMO), Wi-Fi calling, NFC (Near Field Communication) with reader mode, GPS/GLONASS/ Galileo & QZSS Dimensions 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 202 grams 148 grams Colours Space Grey, Silver and Gold Space Grey, Silver and Gold Price (In India) 64GB: Rs. 73,000

256GB: Rs. 86,000 64GB: Rs. 64,000

256GB: Rs. 77,000

