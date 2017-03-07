After exclusively launching Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) with exchange deals in India, Amazon has kicked off another promotional offer on 2016 edition iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus models with lucrative discounts in the country.

Amazon India is offering flat Rs 10,001 cash discount for 32GB and 128GB models of iPhone 7 and the 7 Plus. Previously, the iPhone 7's base model used to cost Rs 60,000 and now, it can be bought for Rs 49,999. Whereas the top-end iPhone 7 Plus, whose starting price used to be Rs 72,000, is now reduced to Rs 61,999.

There's more...

If consumers are ready to part their old phone for the new iPhone 7, they can also avail additional discount up to Rs 13,532.

This is an opportune moment for those who have been waiting for iPhone 7 series' price to drop, which by the way is a very rare occurrence.

Usually, the price of the Apple iPhones gets lowered only when the company releases new models, meaning it happens only once a year. But, thanks to cut throat competition between e-commerce firms, they tend to burn their VC funding by slashing prices to get consumer attention. In this case, the Indian arm of Amazon, which received heavy investment amounting to thousands of crores from its American parent company recently, is using it to take on the local player Flipkart.

Rival Snapdeal too had offered similar deals on Apple iPhone 7 series, but it has not been successful like Flipkart and Amazon India.

Having said that, Amazon India's discount offer will definitely won't last long, as it depends on the availability of the stocks.

Amazon India's cash discount offers Apple iPhone 7 series:

Models Models Old Price New Price Apple iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 60,000 Rs. 49,999 Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 72,000 Rs. 61,999 128GB Rs. 82,000 Rs. 71,999

Apple's 2016 edition iPhones come in two variants-- 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus. The former comes with 2GB RAM and 12MP primary camera on the back, whereas the latter houses 3GB RAM and 12MP primary camera with additional telephoto lens to capture in-depth details of the scene surrounding the subject and also offer Bokeh effect. Rest of the specifications of the devices remain same.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: