Picture: Apple iPhone 7 PlusREUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

After exclusively launching Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) with exchange deals in India, Amazon has kicked off another promotional offer on 2016 edition iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus models with lucrative discounts in the country.

Amazon India is offering flat Rs 10,001 cash discount for 32GB and 128GB models of iPhone 7 and the 7 Plus. Previously, the iPhone 7's base model used to cost Rs 60,000 and now, it can be bought for Rs 49,999. Whereas the top-end iPhone 7 Plus, whose starting price used to be Rs 72,000, is now reduced to Rs 61,999.

There's more...

If consumers are ready to part their old phone for the new iPhone 7, they can also avail additional discount up to Rs 13,532.

This is an opportune moment for those who have been waiting for iPhone 7 series' price to drop, which by the way is a very rare occurrence.

Usually, the price of the Apple iPhones gets lowered only when the company releases new models, meaning it happens only once a year. But, thanks to cut throat competition between e-commerce firms, they tend to burn their VC funding by slashing prices to get consumer attention. In this case, the Indian arm of Amazon, which received heavy investment amounting to thousands of crores from its American parent company recently, is using it to take on the local player Flipkart.

Rival Snapdeal too had offered similar deals on Apple iPhone 7 series, but it has not been successful like Flipkart and Amazon India.

Having said that, Amazon India's discount offer will definitely won't last long, as it depends on the availability of the stocks.

Apple iPhone 7 deal alert: Amazon India offers flat Rs. 10,001 cash discount on all modelsAmazon India Official website (screen-shot)

Amazon India's cash discount offers Apple iPhone 7 series:

Models Models Old Price New Price
Apple iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 60,000 Rs. 49,999
Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 72,000 Rs. 61,999
128GB Rs. 82,000 Rs. 71,999

Apple's 2016 edition iPhones come in two variants-- 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus. The former comes with 2GB RAM and 12MP primary camera on the back, whereas the latter houses 3GB RAM and 12MP primary camera with additional telephoto lens to capture in-depth details of the scene surrounding the subject and also offer Bokeh effect. Rest of the specifications of the devices remain same.

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus:

Models Apple iPhone 7 Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Display 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1334x750p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi
  • 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1080x1920p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi
  • 1300:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
OS Apple iOS v10 Apple iOS v10
Processor 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU) 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor(It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU)
RAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 32GB/128GB/256GB 32GB/128GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
  • Main: 12MP camera (ƒ/1.8 aperture) with wide-angle field of view + telephoto camera (ƒ/1.9 aperture), Optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
Additional camera features
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilisation for video
  • Optical zoom at 2x; 6x digital zoom (iPhone 7 Plus only)
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 720p at 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Cinematic video stabilisation(1080p and 720p)
  • Continuous autofocus video
  • Body and face detection
  • Noise reduction
  • Take 8-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video
  • Playback zoom
  • Video geo-tagging
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilisation for video
  • Optical zoom at 2x; 6x digital zoom (iPhone 7 Plus only)
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 720p at 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p)
  • Continuous autofocus video
  • Body and face detection
  • Noise reduction
  • Take 8-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video
  • Playback zoom
  • Video geo-tagging
Battery Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 14 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 10 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 12 hours on 3G
  • Up to 14 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 13 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 40 hours
 Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 21 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 16 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 13 hours on 3G
  • Up to 15 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 14 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 60 hours
Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass		 Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 138g 188g
Colours Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver
