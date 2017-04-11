Apple's new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED series, which was unveiled in late March, will be finally hit stores in India later this week.
Reliable Apple product retail chain sources has confirmed to International Business Times, India that the new crimson-hued iPhone 7 will be available in major online and also at brick-and-mortar-based mobile retail chains in select regions of the country from April 14 (Friday) onwards.
E-commerce firms such as Amazon, Infibeam, Croma (e-store), among others have also accepting orders with same shipping time-line. Some e-retailers are also offering cash discount (up Rs. 1,001 on Infibeam) and exchange offer (close to Rs. 13,000 on Amazon India), as well.
The new Apple iPhone 7 ( & 7 Plus) series will be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with prices starting at Rs. 70,000.
Apple iPhone 7, the 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED prices in India:
|Models
|128GB
|256GB
|iPhone 7
|Rs. 70,000
|Rs. 80,000
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Rs. 82,000
|Rs. 92,000
Apple iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED come with vibrant crimson hued rear panel, whereas the front side will have standard white borders around the display.
Except the colour, rest of the features including design language and internal hardware remain same as the original iPhone 7 series.
For those unaware, Apple will be giving away a certain percentage of sales' profit of (RED) products as donation to Global Fund's RED initiative, which sponsors educational awareness and medical support to fights spreading HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)/AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).
Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus:
|Models
|Apple iPhone 7
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|Display
|4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1334x750p) resolution
|5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1080x1920p) resolution
|OS
|Apple iOS v10
|Apple iOS v10
|Processor
|64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
|64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB/128GB/256GB
|32GB/128GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|
|Additional camera features
|
|
|Battery
|Talk time (wireless):
Standby:
Internet use:
Wireless video playback:
Wireless audio playback:
|Talk time (wireless):
Standby:
Internet use:
Wireless video playback:
Wireless audio playback:
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
|Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|138g
|188g
|Colours
|RED (128GB&256GB), Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver
|RED (128GB&256GB), Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver