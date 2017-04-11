iPhone 7, 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED, India, release,price
Apple's new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED series, which was unveiled in late March, will be finally hit stores in India later this week.

Reliable Apple product retail chain sources has confirmed to International Business Times, India that the new crimson-hued iPhone 7 will be available in major online and also at brick-and-mortar-based mobile retail chains in select regions of the country from April 14 (Friday) onwards.

E-commerce firms such as Amazon, Infibeam, Croma (e-store), among others have also accepting orders with same shipping time-line. Some e-retailers are also offering cash discount (up Rs. 1,001 on Infibeam) and exchange offer (close to Rs. 13,000 on Amazon India), as well.

The new Apple iPhone 7 ( & 7 Plus) series will be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with prices starting at Rs. 70,000.

Apple iPhone 7, the 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED prices in India:

Models 128GB 256GB
iPhone 7 Rs. 70,000 Rs. 80,000
iPhone 7 Plus Rs. 82,000 Rs. 92,000

Apple iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED come with vibrant crimson hued rear panel, whereas the front side will have standard white borders around the display.

Except the colour, rest of the features including design language and internal hardware remain same as the original iPhone 7 series.

For those unaware, Apple will be giving away a certain percentage of sales' profit of (RED) products as donation to Global Fund's RED initiative, which sponsors educational awareness and medical support to fights spreading HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)/AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

Key specifications of Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus:

Models Apple iPhone 7 Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Display 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1334x750p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 326 ppi
  • 1400:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD (1080x1920p) resolution
  • Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi
  • 1300:1 contrast ratio (typical)
  • Wide colour display (P3)
  • 625 cd/m2 max brightness (typical)
  • Dual-domain pixels for wide viewing angles
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • Support for display of multiple languages and characters simultaneously
  • Display Zoom
  • Reachability
OS Apple iOS v10 Apple iOS v10
Processor 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
  • (It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU)
 64-bit architure-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
  • (It has a 64-bit 4-core. Dual-core processors which is 40 percent faster than the A9. Other two cores are "high efficiency" and use 1/5 power to save batter life of the device and graphics processor is 50 percent faster than the A9 CPU)
RAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 32GB/128GB/256GB 32GB/128GB/256GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoon (up to 5x), Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
  • Main: 12MP camera (ƒ/1.8 aperture) with wide-angle field of view + telephoto camera (ƒ/1.9 aperture), Optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, Optical image Stabilisation, six-element lens, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Panorama (up to 63 megapixels), Sapphire crystal lens cover, Backside illumination sensor, Hybrid IR filter, Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Tap to focus with Focus Pixels, Live Photos with stabilization, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Improved local tone mapping, Body and face detection, Exposure control, Noise reduction, Auto HDR for photos, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Timer mode, Photo geo-tagging
  • Front: 7-megapixel photos, 1080p HD video recording, Retina Flash, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
Additional camera features
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilisation for video
  • Optical zoom at 2x; 6x digital zoom (iPhone 7 Plus only)
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slow-motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 720p at 240 fps
  • Time-lapse video with stabilisation
  • Cinematic video stabilisation(1080p and 720p)
  • Continuous autofocus video
  • Body and face detection
  • Noise reduction
  • Take 8-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video
  • Playback zoom
  • Video geo-tagging
Battery Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 14 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 10 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 12 hours on 3G
  • Up to 14 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 13 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 40 hours
 Talk time (wireless):
  • Up to 21 hours on 3G

Standby:

  • Up to 16 days

Internet use:

  • Up to 13 hours on 3G
  • Up to 15 hours on Wi-Fi

Wireless video playback:

  • Up to 14 hours

Wireless audio playback:

  • Up to 60 hours
Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass		 Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac with MIMO), Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
NFC, Near Field Communication, Assisted GPS and GLONASS, Digital compass
Dimensions 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight 138g 188g
Colours RED (128GB&256GB), Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver RED (128GB&256GB), Jet Black (exclusive to 12GB/256GB), Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Silver
