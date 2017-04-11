Apple's new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED series, which was unveiled in late March, will be finally hit stores in India later this week.

Reliable Apple product retail chain sources has confirmed to International Business Times, India that the new crimson-hued iPhone 7 will be available in major online and also at brick-and-mortar-based mobile retail chains in select regions of the country from April 14 (Friday) onwards.

E-commerce firms such as Amazon, Infibeam, Croma (e-store), among others have also accepting orders with same shipping time-line. Some e-retailers are also offering cash discount (up Rs. 1,001 on Infibeam) and exchange offer (close to Rs. 13,000 on Amazon India), as well.

The new Apple iPhone 7 ( & 7 Plus) series will be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants with prices starting at Rs. 70,000.

Apple iPhone 7, the 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED prices in India:

Models 128GB 256GB iPhone 7 Rs. 70,000 Rs. 80,000 iPhone 7 Plus Rs. 82,000 Rs. 92,000

Apple iPhone 7 (PRODUCT) RED come with vibrant crimson hued rear panel, whereas the front side will have standard white borders around the display.

Except the colour, rest of the features including design language and internal hardware remain same as the original iPhone 7 series.

For those unaware, Apple will be giving away a certain percentage of sales' profit of (RED) products as donation to Global Fund's RED initiative, which sponsors educational awareness and medical support to fights spreading HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)/AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

