Leading smartphone-maker Samsung launched the flagship slate Galaxy Tab S3 in Bengaluru on June 20.

The company has used copious amount of metal and glass to make Galaxy Tab S3 a premium device in every sense. It sports a visually pleasing design language and features 9.7-inch super AMOLED QXGA (2048x1536p) display.

It houses top-of-the-line hardware, including Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor, dedicated gaming chip Mobile DNie chip backed by4GB RAM, 32GB in-built storage (up to 256GB via microSD card), 13MP camera with 4K video recording capability, 5MP snapper on the front and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is capable of running the device for close to 12 hours, that is more than enough to watch the entire season of Game of Thrones with a single charge.

Besides the high-grade build quality, it boasts state-of-the-art audio system. The Galaxy Tab S3 is the first Samsung tablet to feature a four stereo setup developed by AKG (owned by Harman International), that promises rich surround sound for rich visual and listening experience. It is aptly supported by the speakers' intelligent 'Auto Rotate Stereo' function, which allows the tablet to redirect sound based on its orientation, creating a more accurate and consistent listening experience.

The new Galaxy Tab S3 package comes with new-age S Pen as well. Device owners can make use of Samsung Notes, which consolidates the S Pen's notetaking, drawing and image-management capabilities in one simple application, as well as Air Command functions such as Smart Select, which now lets users create, save and share their own animated GIFs.

It also boasts Samsung Flow feature that securely connects with companion devices seamlessly. It uses biometric authentication to log-in and can wirelessly tether compatible devices to transfer documents from a mobile device to a tablet. It also syncs message notifications so users never miss an important text message whether they are using a smartphone or their tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 price and availability:

Galaxy Tab S3 is priced at Rs. 47,990 and comes in Black and Silver colour options. It will be available across online (Amazon, Flipkart, etc.) and brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Under the promotional launch campaign (offer available until July 31), the Galaxy Tab S3 will be offered with one time screen replacement at Rs. 990 within a period of 12 months from purchase and Reliance Jio's double data offer of 28+28GB a month at INR 309, valid till December 31.

The company is offering accessories: Book cover for Rs. 2,999 and keyboard-cum-cover for Rs. 8,499.

