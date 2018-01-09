As promised, Cupertino-based Apple has released the highly anticipated iOS 11.2.2 update with a critical security patch to all the eligible iPhone, iPad and iPod series.

Why is it very important for Apple devices to upgrade to the iOS 11.2.2?

Earlier in the month, Apple had confirmed that all its iOS-based devices with Intel-based chipsets were vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre security threat. The company had mitigated the Meltdown threat in the iOS 11.2, but not the Spectre. Now, with the iOS 11.2.2 security update, the devices can defend against latter.

If not updated to the iOS 11.2.2, Apple iOS devices will be vulnerable to getting hacked, as Spectre (also Meltdown) glitch found in the Intel chipsets, will allow cybercriminals to abuse speculative execution to access privileged memory such as passwords, encryption keys, or sensitive information, including that of the kernel—from a less-privileged user process such as a malicious app running on a device.

[Note: Speculative execution is a technique used by most modern processors (CPUs) to optimise performance. For those unaware, the CPU, in its bid to increase the performance, predicts which path of a branch is most likely to be taken, and will speculatively continue execution down that path even before the branch is completed. If the prediction was wrong, this speculative execution is rolled back in a way that is intended to be invisible to software.]

So, it is very important for Apple device owners to download and install the latest iOS 11.2.2.

Also read: All Apple iOS, MacOS devices vulnerable to Spectre, Meltdown; here's how to protect your iPhones and MacBooks

How to install latest iOS v11.2.2 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.2.2 update:

Apple device category iPhones iPads iPod Touch Device versions eligible for iOS 11.2.2 update iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X iPad mini (2 Gen), iPad mini (3 Gen), iPad Mini (4 Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad Air (1st Gen), iPad Air (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 10.5 inch (1St Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) iPod Touch (6th Gen)

Apple in its security support page, while detailing the iOS 11.2.2 contents, has thanked the works of Google Project Zero for the discovery of the Spectre and Meltdown security bug in Intel, AMD, ARM Holdings, among other branded chipsets.

"We would like to acknowledge Jann Horn of Google Project Zero; and Paul Kocher in collaboration with Daniel Genkin of University of Pennsylvania and University of Maryland, Daniel Gruss of Graz University of Technology, Werner Haas of Cyberus Technology, Mike Hamburg of Rambus (Cryptography Research Division), Moritz Lipp of Graz University of Technology, Stefan Mangard of Graz University of Technology, Thomas Prescher of Cyberus Technology, Michael Schwarz of Graz University of Technology, and Yuval Yarom of University of Adelaide and Data61 for their assistance," Apple said in a statement.

Also, Apple has released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Supplemental Update to MacBook and Mac Pro series, which are also vulnerable to Spectre and Meltdown. Furthermore, users are also advised to update their Safari browser app on all Apple devices to the new version 11.0.2 as soon as possible.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on cybersecurity and Apple products.