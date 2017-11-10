Apple on Thursday released an incremental software update to all the eligible iPhones and iPads. It mainly comes with bug fixes.

Earlier in the month, Apple had released iOS 11.1, the first major update after the iOS 11 launch in September, but the early adopters were left fuming, as it came with several bugs and primarily affected typing and Siri voice-assistant functionalities.

Several people complained that while typing the character "I", the autocorrect feature turns it to "A[?]" and also when the users interact with 'Siri', it used to launch without any issues, but abruptly hanged in the middle of the conversation.

Taking note of the issue, Apple, as a temporary solution, asked iPhone/iPad owners to use 'Text Replacement' feature to type messages for time being, while they work on the software patch to fix it. Now, the company has announced that the new iOS 11.1.1 resolves them.

How to install latest iOS v11.1.1 update on iPhones and iPads:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.1.1 update:

Apple device category iPhones iPads iPod Touch Device versions eligible for iOS 11.1.1 update iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X iPad mini (2 Gen), iPad mini (3 Gen), iPad Mini (4 Gen), iPad (5th Gen), iPad Air (1st Gen), iPad Air (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd Gen), iPad Pro 10.5 inch (1St Gen), iPad Pro 9.7-inch (1st Gen) iPod Touch (6th Gen)

