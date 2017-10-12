Technology giant Apple is on an iOS update release spree, as the company rolled out the third incremental software in as many weeks.

It is not just a random firmware being pushed out to the Apple devices, as iOS 11.0.3 comes with critical patches that fix several bugs and also most importantly enhance user-experience of iPhones and iPads, which the company lately is falsely accused of slowing the older generation models to make them obsolete and force consumers to go for newer versions.

Here's why you should upgrade to the new iOS 11.0.3 now:

Apple's latest iOS 11.0.3 weighs around 276.3 MB (size might differ with different models) and as per change-log, it fixes the audio and haptic feedback features, which stopped working on iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus upon upgrading to the previous version of iOS 11 series.

It also addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone 6s displays because they were not services with genuine Apple parts.

The change-log also had a special note to all owners that they should always repair their Apple devices only at authorised repair store with Apple-branded parts. It has come to notice that non-genuine display used on iPhones compromised visual quality and is more likely to fail and require you to run forth and back to repair shop for replacement multiple.

Besides that, the new iOS 11.0.3 is coming with security patches for certain issues (not specifically defined in the change-log) which were not addressed in the iOS 11.0.

How to install latest iOS v11.0.3 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.0.3 update: