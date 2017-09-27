It's been a little over a week since Apple released iOS 11, the company's biggest update of 2017 and now, it has rolled out an incremental firmware v11.0.1 to all eligible iPhones, iPads and the iPods.

The news comes close on the heels of the reports of Apple iPhone 8 users complaining of disruptions in the form crackling noise during voice-calls and on FaceTime video calls affecting user experience.

Taking note of the issue, Apple confirmed to have initiated an internal investigation and is prepping to release a software update to fix the glitch as soon as possible.

Does Apple iOS v11.0.1 fix the 'crackling noise'?

The new software weighs around 278 MB in size and comes with bug fixes and performance enhancements. It also contains improvements including a fix for a bug that prevented emails from being sent from Exchange servers.

Early adopters of the Apple iOS 11 complained that they get error message: "Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server" when they tried to send email, particularly the ones hosted by Microsoft such as Outlook, Office 365 and also the Windows Server 2016-powered Exchange Server 2016.

However, there is no mention of fix for the 'crackling noise'. It looks like the software fix is still in the development stage and Apple might soon roll-out a separate firmware patch for the iPhone 8 series in coming days.

Still several questions unanswered?

The company's release note of the new iOS 11.0.1 also does not reveal whether it fixes the fast battery draining issues reported by several Apple iPhone users who upgraded to the iOS 11.

Furthermore, there is no word on whether it has rectified the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on/off toggles in the Control Center. It has been reported that aforementioned wireless connectivity buttons, despite turned off (via Control Center), they never really shut down, thus causing security risk of getting hacked via Wi-Fi.

Nonetheless, all Apple device owners are advised to upgrade to the latest iOS 11.0.1 update, as it is always safe to be on latest software that offers protection to all known malware threats and improve user-experience.

How to install latest iOS v11.0.1 update on iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air):

1. Settings >> General >> Software update

[Tip: Users' who want to install the update directly on the device via OTA, make sure to clear enough device storage space and also make sure the device has more than 50% battery life, before downloading the new OS firmware]

via iTunes

1. Back up your iPhone or iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes.

2. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

3. Make sure you're on the latest version of iTunes. Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

4. Plug in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

5. Click on iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

6. Click on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

7. An update should be recognised, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to any terms or conditions.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

Apple devices eligible for iOS 11.0.1 update: