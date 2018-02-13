Apple's latest and the most powerful PC-series to date, the iMac Pro, is all set to hit stores in India. In December 2017, the company announced that the iMac Pro would be priced at a whopping Rs 4.15 lakh, but the release details were never revealed to the public.

Now, reliable sources have confirmed to International Business Times, India, that the iMac Pro will finally be available at authorized Apple retail shops by the end of February.

Is the new Apple iMac Pro worth the expensive price-tag?

Yes, but only for graphics creators, Computer-aided Design (CAD) engineers and multimedia editor, among other heavy-duty software professionals.

Apple iMac comes with Intel's latest Xeon processors with up to 18 cores and a state-of-the-art graphics engine with up 22 Teraflops of performance to deliver high computing power for intensive developer workflows, high megapixel photography editing including real-time 4K and 8K videos, complex simulations and audio projects.

It boasts new-generation computing cores with up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2) and with a Vega GPU. It is capable of delivering up to 11 Teraflops of single-precision computing power for real-time 3-D rendering and high-frame-rate VR.

Besides the top-notch internal hardware, Apple iMac Pro is also quite a looker. It sports a visually appealing space grey finish with a matching Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and optional Magic Trackpad, and houses the best Mac display to date.

It flaunts a 27.0-inch Retina 5K display with 500 nits of brightness, a P3 wide color gamut and support for over 1 billion colors, delivering an even more vivid and true-to-life viewing experience.

The iMac Pro also comes with four microphones with beamforming technology, a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with enhanced low-light performance, and new speakers that are up to 50 percent louder.

It also features an all-new thermal architecture, delivering up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same amazingly quiet, thin and seamless aluminum-and-glass enclosure.

Another praiseworthy attribute of the new iMac Pro is security. It comes with a dedicated T2 chip, Apple's proprietary second-generation custom Mac processor. It comes integrated with the top-of-the-line System Management Controller, image signal processor, audio controller and SSD controller.

With such superior hardware, Apple iMac Pro supports newer capabilities such as enhanced imaging processing for the FaceTime HD camera. T2 also enables a new level of security by including a secure enclave coprocessor that provides the foundation for new encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities.

Dedicated AES hardware encrypts data on the SSD without affecting performance, while secure booting ensures that only trusted software load at startup, Apple claims.

The new iMac Pro also supports up to 4TB of SSD and up to 128GB of ECC memory (RAM), and with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, can connect up to two high-performance RAID arrays and two 5K displays at the same time. For the first time ever on a Mac, the iMac Pro features 10Gb Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

Here's list of use-cases for Apple iMac Pro (2017):

Video editors can edit up to eight streams of 4K video, or 4.5K RED RAW video and 8K ProRes 4444 at full resolution in real time without rendering. The iMac Pro can also export HEVC video three times faster.

Photographers can work with enormous files and perform image processing up to 4.1 times faster.

Music producers can bounce (export) massive multi-track projects up to 4.6 times faster and use up to 12.4 times as many real-time plugins.

3-D designers can visualize huge 3-D models and render scenes up to 3.4 times faster.

Scientists and researchers can manipulate massive data sets and complex simulations, visualizing data up to five times faster.

Software developers can run multiple virtual machines and test environments, and compile code up to 2.4 times faster.

