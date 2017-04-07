Apple Clips is yet another iOS-exclusive feature that iPhone and iPad users can boast about with their Android friends. The app lets users create videos with ease and then share them across different social media platforms with just a tap.

If you are not so good with Adobe, but wish to make that one catchy video to boost your social media presence, Apple Clips has you covered. You can add text, filters, overlays, emoji, and Apple's new posters, which are opaque title cards, voiceovers and so much more to make your video interactive and fun.

While everything's great about Apple Clips, Android users crave for something equally useful. Videos are gaining a lot of traction on social media and it is only evident for tech giants such as Apple to provide necessary means to fulfill users' desires.

Apple Clips may have some unique elements to stand out in the crowd, but it is certainly not the first video-making app out there. We have some video-making apps that can be used to get desired results without much strain (and yes, Android users can take part in it too).

FxGuru (Android/iOS)

If you want to add fun animations like zombie attacks and meteor strikes, FxGuru gives the best effects. You can create a Hollywood-style video with special effects to your video clips and share it with friends. The app is available for download on App Store and Google Play for free.

Dubsmash (Android/iOS)

It is one of the most popular video apps popularised by its fun idea of lipsyncing to pre-recorded voiceovers. There is a massive library of famous songs and dialogues, which you can act to and share the final video with friends via messaging apps or social networks. The app is free to download and it is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

MSQRD (Android/iOS)

MSQRD by Masquerade is a fun face-swapping app and it is owned by the social media giant Facebook. The app is available as a standalone on Android and iOS app stores for free. It can shoot videos and add effects like adding filters, swapping faces with a friend, and broadcast live on Facebook. The app became popular after it was used by famous celebrities.

Quik (Android/iOS)

Quik is a useful app to edit video clips, photos and add soundtracks without you doing much. The app was bought by GoPro, which makes it of great importance for those who shoot a lot of adventure videos using GoPro cameras because we all know what a pain it is to edit GoPro videos. Quik does most of the heavy-lifting for you, so you can simply share videos on social media once they're ready.

VivaVideo (Android/iOS)

We have used this app to create some short video clips and it comes quite handy to summarize your vacation, parties and more by stitching together short video clips and photos. You can add text to describe the content shown in the video in different styles and add background tracks to make it sound cool. The level of customisations this app offers is pretty impressive, which lets you adjust the volume of the track, audio in the video and much more. It is a free app and available for both Android and iOS users.

Andromedia Video Editor (Android)

Andromedia Video Editor is another great tool for making creative videos. You can organise clips, crop videos and add effects like the ones used in films to images and videos to make your video stand out in the crowd. You can add transitions, record a voice note for particular image or clip before finally sharing the videos on social media platforms. This tool is good for those who are looking to start video making and editing without prior knowledge. It is available exclusively on Android and comes free of charge.