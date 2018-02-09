Lack of libido is a common issue for most adults after a certain age. While some regard it as trivial, for some it's an alarming issue and they would jump to pretty much anything that could boost their sex drive.

This is where common 'aphrodisiacs' come into play. From chocolate to wine and even oysters – the list goes on and on. But London-based nutritionist Lily Soutter shared with Daily Mail Online that there's little evidence that these edible items can actually boost one's sex drive.

After analyzing scientific studies, she debunked the following four food items that have been considered powerful aphrodisiacs for the longest time.

1. CHOCOLATE

A research published in the South African Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that chocolate's release of chemicals called phenyl ethylamine and serotonin could have some mood lifting effects.

At the same time, another study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine studied the effects of daily chocolate consumption in women and found no significant differences in sexual arousal between them and the ones who did not consume chocolate daily.

2. WINE

No matter how commercially alcohol has been associated with romance and sex over the years, a research published in the Journal of Adolescent Health states that alcohol consumption can lower testosterone levels in men – thus affective their libido and sexual performance.

But another study published in the US National Library of Medicine's National Institutes of Health states that when it comes to women, alcohol consumption may increase sexual desire and arousal.

As indefinite, the relation between alcohol and women's libido is, it's also possible that alcohol's inhibition lowering capability is what affects people's sexual behavior.

3. OYSTERS

Being a rich source of zinc – a critical element in the production of sperm and testosterone – oysters have earned the title of one of the most popular aphrodisiacs.

But Soutter found that there is limited research to back up zinc's ability to increase sex drive. So there's no need to chug down oysters if you're not a big fan of them!

4. STRAWBERRIES

They might look so sensual and tempting but their only link to sex drive is its Vitamin C content.

A study published in the Biological Psychiatry journal showed that Vitamin C can increase oxytocin release – which is considered a mood enhancer.

But as Dialy Mail Online reported, the study was conducted 15 years ago and on a relatively small sample size, therefore its findings are no longer significant enough.