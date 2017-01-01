Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for his next film Tubelight, however, the actor is going to surprise them with another upcoming movie in which he will be seen playing the father of a 13-year-old girl.

Salman revealed that the movie will be based on dancing like Hollywood's Step Up franchise and he will have to undergo intensive dancing training.

"I played a father in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai when I was in my 30s. I have been there and done that. And in my next film, I am playing the father to a 13-year-old girl. It's a film about dancing. Like the Hollywood Step Up franchise. I am going to be a properly trained dancer," Salman told the Hindustan Times in an interview.

This appears to be something that Salman has never been seen doing. He is not considered to be much efficient in terms of dancing and thus, it will be interesting to see the Tubelight actor in the new avatar.

Talking about how hard it will be to be trained for the role, Salman added, "You know how painful that is? Sultan was also painful. I had to lose 18 kilos of muscle. I am not into diets. I eat ghar ka khana. And I don't eat for taste. As soon as I have got my proteins and carbs, I leave the table. So, to lose 18 kilos of muscle was the most difficult thing on Earth. But I have always believed that effortless hard work should be seen onscreen. And that's what I have been doing from Wanted to Sultan. I don't see myself doing character roles. So what if I am 51? Stallone is still Rocky and Rambo at 70. Filmmaking is the most beautiful industry. We sell dreams. Why shouldn't I live mine?"

It is not confirmed if the movie based on dancing will be released before or after Tubelight and fans will have to wait to know more about it.